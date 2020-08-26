BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.

BMRN stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

