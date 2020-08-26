Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $104.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $559,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,045,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,057.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 822,635 shares of company stock worth $62,959,674.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

