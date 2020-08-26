Big River Industries Ltd (ASX:BRI) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Big River Industries Ltd (ASX:BRI) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Big River Industries’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Big River Industries has a fifty-two week low of A$0.91 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.72 ($1.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Big River Industries Company Profile
