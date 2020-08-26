BidaskClub Upgrades Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fluidigm from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

FLDM opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

