BidaskClub Lowers PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of PDFS opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.54 million, a PE ratio of -112.32 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,659,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 290,369 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

