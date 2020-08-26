BidaskClub Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Hold

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.