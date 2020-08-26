BidaskClub Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Hold

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $63.88.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
