BidaskClub Lowers Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Lendingtree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lendingtree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.07.

Shares of Lendingtree stock opened at $305.05 on Tuesday. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $392.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. Lendingtree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104 shares in the company, valued at $27,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,271 shares of company stock worth $13,657,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Lendingtree by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

