Best Buy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 85,280 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,110% compared to the average daily volume of 7,047 call options.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.32.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.