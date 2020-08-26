Best Buy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 85,280 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,110% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,047 call options.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $253,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,549 shares of company stock worth $77,977,061. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.32.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.