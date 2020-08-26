Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 150,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $11,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,085,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $330,201.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,351.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after acquiring an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $217,385,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

