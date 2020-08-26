Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

NYSE:BBY opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $330,201.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,351.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 920,549 shares of company stock worth $77,977,061. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 67,384 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,474,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,063,000 after acquiring an additional 493,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

