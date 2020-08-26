Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Cfra lifted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.32.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $11,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,085,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.