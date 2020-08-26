Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Best Buy by 65.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,308 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after acquiring an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Best Buy by 66.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,133,000 after acquiring an additional 807,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $11,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 614,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,085,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

