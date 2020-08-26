Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €56.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €56.00 ($65.88) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.00 ($69.41).

COK opened at €46.04 ($54.16) on Monday. Cancom has a 12-month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12-month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 44.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.75.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

