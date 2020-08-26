Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $255.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

