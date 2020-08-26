Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 194.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BHC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.22. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,910,000 after buying an additional 9,547,589 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,748,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after buying an additional 3,020,889 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.