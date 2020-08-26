Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 194.99% from the stock’s previous close.
BHC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.22. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,910,000 after buying an additional 9,547,589 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,748,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after buying an additional 3,020,889 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
