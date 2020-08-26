Barrington Research Weighs in on Stericycle Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $63.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

