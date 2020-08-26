Barrington Research Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.00.

TSE:RBA opened at C$80.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$37.76 and a 12 month high of C$84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 57.80.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$539.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$505.64 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

