Barclays Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $26.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.62. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

