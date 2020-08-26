Barclays Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $45.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Shares of PLAN opened at $47.82 on Monday. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Anaplan by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,819,000 after purchasing an additional 421,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

