Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading 5.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.99. 1,329,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,166,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Baozun’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,863,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,717,000 after buying an additional 336,594 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 35.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,377 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 69.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 752,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,400,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.