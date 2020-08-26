Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $281.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $289.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

