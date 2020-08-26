Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,998 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.23% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,250,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $220,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,615,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $321,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

JAZZ opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.