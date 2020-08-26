Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 94,868 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 635.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Shares of LIN opened at $250.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.43. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $251.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

