Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 197,933 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,933 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $26,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

