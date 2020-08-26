Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 183,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of International Paper worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,715,000 after acquiring an additional 290,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after acquiring an additional 574,692 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 688,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 136,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.30. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

