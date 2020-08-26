Bank of Nova Scotia Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.14% of NVR worth $17,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 47.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NVR by 136.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,224.28 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,317.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,759.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,341.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.