Bank of Nova Scotia Has $15.05 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in American Tower by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in American Tower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 195,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in American Tower by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT opened at $246.41 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

