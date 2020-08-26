Bank of Nova Scotia Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,524 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $299,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 623.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,540,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.71 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.77.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

