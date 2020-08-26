Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526,981 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of CFG opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

