Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 895.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,442,000 after buying an additional 234,327 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 628.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after buying an additional 185,959 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after buying an additional 163,580 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Booking by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after buying an additional 157,950 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2,709.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 161,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 155,521 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,853.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,727.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,605.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

