Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 256,712 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.27% of PulteGroup worth $24,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 57.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,050,585 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 66.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,976,000 after buying an additional 878,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after buying an additional 854,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $15,078,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

