Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $125.70 on Monday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Baidu by 4,692.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,800 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $208,226,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $100,099,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Baidu by 2,999.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,961,000 after buying an additional 742,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Baidu by 339.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 780,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,596,000 after buying an additional 603,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

