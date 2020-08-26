B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Michael Andrew Cinnamond Sells 40,750 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Michael Andrew Cinnamond sold 40,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$383,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159.97.

Michael Andrew Cinnamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 25th, Michael Andrew Cinnamond sold 150,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total transaction of C$1,140,000.00.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$8.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$612.79 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

