B. Riley Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $20.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

URBN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 120.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

