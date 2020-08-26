AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.53.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,460,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Shares of AZEK opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.42. AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

