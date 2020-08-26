AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($26.33) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €25.90 ($30.47) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.03 ($27.10).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €17.60 ($20.70) on Monday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.52.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

