Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.85.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of CDMO opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $471.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $25,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.