Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st. Avid Bioservices has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $462.26 million, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.24. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $25,339.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

