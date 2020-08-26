Aviat Networks (AVNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVNW stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

