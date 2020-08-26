Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Autohome updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

ATHM opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. Autohome has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $100.10.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, China International Capital raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.