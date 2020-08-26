Autodesk Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 13,976 put options on the company. This is an increase of 626% compared to the average daily volume of 1,926 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 184.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day moving average of $203.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,107 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,599,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.54.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

