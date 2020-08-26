Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.78 million.Autodesk also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.72-3.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.54.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 184.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

