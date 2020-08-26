Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 184.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
Featured Story: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.