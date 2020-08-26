Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 184.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

