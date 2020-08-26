Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 184.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.14. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.54.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.