AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of AUOTY opened at $3.34 on Monday. AU Optronics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.35.

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. AU Optronics had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AU Optronics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

