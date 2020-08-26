aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.62.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 190.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 171.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,928 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $2,067,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 156.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 358,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

