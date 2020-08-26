ATN (ATN) One Day Volume Tops $13,042.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, ATN has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. ATN has a market cap of $895,325.50 and $13,042.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit, RightBTC and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00128751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.91 or 0.01670450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00196182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00154968 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit, Allcoin and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

