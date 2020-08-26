Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 200.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises approximately 1.7% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

