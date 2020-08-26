Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,634 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $56,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 1,681.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 480,605 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 60,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,049,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,176,000 after buying an additional 353,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $332,431.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,909.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

